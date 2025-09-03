IMD issues red alert for intense rains in northern India

Six dead in Himachal Pradesh; evacuation orders in Delhi

The rain is already causing real problems—six people died in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district.

Delhi's Yamuna River is close to overflowing and some areas face evacuation orders.

In Chandigarh, floodgates at Sukhna Lake have been opened again as water levels rise.

Rescue operations and evacuations are underway as authorities respond to the crisis.