IMD issues red alert for intense rains in northern India
The IMD has issued a red alert for intense monsoon rains across several northern states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha.
The next few hours could bring flash floods, landslides, and serious waterlogging.
Six dead in Himachal Pradesh; evacuation orders in Delhi
The rain is already causing real problems—six people died in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district.
Delhi's Yamuna River is close to overflowing and some areas face evacuation orders.
In Chandigarh, floodgates at Sukhna Lake have been opened again as water levels rise.
Rescue operations and evacuations are underway as authorities respond to the crisis.