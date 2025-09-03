Next Article
Heavy rains in Jammu lead to house collapse, mother-daughter dead
Heavy rains in Jammu have led to major chaos this week, with a tragic house collapse in Sunderbani, Rajouri district claiming the lives of a mother and daughter.
The downpours have caused rivers to swell dangerously—Reasi saw an intense 203mm of rain—leading to widespread flooding and damage across the region.
More than 40 people stranded
With the Chenab River overflowing, over 40 people are stranded in Garkhal and rescue teams are on the ground.
Key highways like Jammu-Srinagar-Leh and Mughal Road remain closed, so travel is at a standstill.
Schools are shut and exams postponed for safety. Authorities are warning about more heavy rain, flash floods, and landslides—residents have been urged to move somewhere safer until things calm down.