Heavy rains in Jammu lead to house collapse, mother-daughter dead

More than 40 people stranded

With the Chenab River overflowing, over 40 people are stranded in Garkhal and rescue teams are on the ground.

Key highways like Jammu-Srinagar-Leh and Mughal Road remain closed, so travel is at a standstill.

Schools are shut and exams postponed for safety. Authorities are warning about more heavy rain, flash floods, and landslides—residents have been urged to move somewhere safer until things calm down.