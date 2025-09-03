Next Article
Yamuna in Delhi crosses evacuation mark, minister says no panic
The Yamuna river in Delhi crossed the 206-meter evacuation mark this week, reaching 206.83 meters at the Old Railway Bridge.
Authorities quickly evacuated people from low-lying areas and shut down the bridge to traffic.
Still, Delhi's Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma reassured everyone that things are under control and there's no need to panic.
Verma assures major flooding unlikely
Minister Verma explained that upgrades over the last six months have increased the carrying capacity of the river, so major flooding in key areas is unlikely even if water rises further.
Rescue teams are already helping those affected, and officials expect water levels to drop by evening.
We're watching things closely so we don't see a repeat of past floods, he said.