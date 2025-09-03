Explainer: How rare western disturbances triggered record rainfall in August

Unusual atmospheric block pushed storms toward India

This August, there were five western disturbances—way above the usual average of 1.42 for this month, according to climate researcher Kieran Hunt.

A rare atmospheric block north of Iran late in the month pushed these storms toward India.

As research scientist Akshay Deoras explained, these disturbances basically served as a trigger, turning all that extra moisture into intense downpours across places like Jammu and Kashmir.