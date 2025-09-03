Next Article
Bhakra dam nears danger mark, floods hit Punjab
After intense rainfall, Bhakra Dam in Himachal Pradesh has shot up by almost 3 feet in just a day, now sitting only a little below its official danger mark.
This sudden rise, combined with heavy rainfall and swollen rivers, has contributed to flooding in several Punjab districts downstream.
Thousands of hectares of farmland underwater
Flood alerts are out for people living near the Sutlej River, and thousands of hectares of farmland have gone underwater—impacting local communities and farmers.
Even with floodgates open for days, the dam is nearly full, keeping officials and residents on high alert.