Heavy rain in J&K: 68 trains canceled, over 5,700 passengers helped
Jammu and Kashmir just saw its heaviest rainfall since 1910—380mm by September 3, 2024.
The nonstop downpour triggered flash floods and landslides, including a tragic slide near the Vaishno Devi shrine that claimed 34 lives.
Rail service between Pathankot and Jammu has been shut for over a week due to damaged tracks.
Travel plans up in the air
Travel plans are up in the air: Northern Railway canceled 68 trains to Jammu and Katra until September 30, though some services (like shuttles and Kolkata-Jammu Tawi) are slowly coming back.
Over 5,700 stranded passengers have been helped out of Jammu so far.
With highways closed, schools shut, and more rain warnings ahead, life in the region is on pause for now—so if you're planning a trip or have family there, it's worth staying updated.