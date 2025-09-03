Heavy rain in J&K: 68 trains canceled, over 5,700 passengers helped

Travel plans up in the air

Travel plans are up in the air: Northern Railway canceled 68 trains to Jammu and Katra until September 30, though some services (like shuttles and Kolkata-Jammu Tawi) are slowly coming back.

Over 5,700 stranded passengers have been helped out of Jammu so far.

With highways closed, schools shut, and more rain warnings ahead, life in the region is on pause for now—so if you're planning a trip or have family there, it's worth staying updated.