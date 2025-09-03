Why Punjab wasn't ready for floods despite early warnings
Punjab's recent floods hit hard—over 1,100 villages were affected and about 12,000 people had to leave their homes.
Officials admit the damage was worsened by late planning; the first flood-prep meeting happened only on June 5, leaving little time to act.
Plus, the ₹117 crore set aside for repairs wasn't enough to fix everything before heavy rains arrived.
Experts say prep meetings should be held months earlier
Many are questioning why early weather warnings weren't taken seriously.
Only four out of 28 gates at Madhopur headworks were working, and regular river cleaning hadn't happened—both made flooding worse.
The government says the rainfall was "unprecedented," but defended its actions, attributing the flooding to unprecedented rainfall.
Experts now urge going back to holding prep meetings months earlier so Punjab is ready if this happens again.