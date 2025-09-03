Instagram boyfriend kills 52-year-old; she used filter to look younger

A 52-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her 26-year-old lover in Uttar Pradesh 's Mainpuri. The accused, Arun Rajput, strangled the victim with her dupatta after she pressured him to marry her and return a loan of ₹1.5 lakh. The victim, from Farrukhabad district, met Rajput on Instagram about a year and a half ago. Their relationship soured when the victim started pressuring Rajput for marriage and demanded her money back.

Relationship breakdown Relationship soured over financial issues and marriage demands On August 10, she traveled to Mainpuri to meet Rajput, where she again pressed him for marriage and repayment. In a fit of rage, Rajput strangled her with her dupatta and fled the scene. The body was found on August 11 near Karpari village with strangulation marks on the neck, confirming murder.

Investigation progress We have recovered the phones used in their communication Mainpuri Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh said they identified the victim through a missing complaint from Farrukhabad. After checking with several police stations, they traced her identity and arrested Rajput. The accused confessed to the crime during interrogation, fearing she would approach authorities if he refused her demands. "We have recovered the phones used in their communication," Singh said, confirming Rajput's arrest and subsequent imprisonment.

Questioning They exchanged numbers 2 months ago During questioning, he told the cops that he met the woman on Instagram and they had been friends for a year and a half. "Two months ago, they exchanged numbers and began speaking to each other regularly on the phone. They also met several times. He told us the woman had been pressuring him to marry her for some time, and she brought up the topic again that day (when they met)," police officer Singh said.