Bihar Board Class 10 results to be out soon
India
Bihar Board is about to announce the 2026 Class 10 results, and the final checks are imminent: toppers will undergo interviews and handwriting verification to keep things fair.
The official results will be revealed at a press conference and posted online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and NDTV Education.
Last year (2025), 1,558,077 students appeared for the Class 10 exam; about 82.11% passed (1.28 million)
This year, over 1.5 million students took the exam across nearly 1,700 centers in Bihar.
Students must secure at least 33% to pass.
Last year's pass rate was about 82.11%, with top scorers hitting an impressive 97.8%.
Good luck if you're waiting for your score!