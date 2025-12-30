Next Article
Bihar government reshuffles top officials; Sanjeev Hans returns after suspension
India
Big changes are happening in Bihar's bureaucracy. The state just reassigned several senior IAS officers, with Sanjeev Hans making a comeback as an additional member on the Board of Revenue.
Hans had been suspended after his arrest last year for alleged money laundering, but his suspension was recently lifted.
Who's moving where?
Along with Hans, N Vijaya Lakshmi is now heading Planning and Development, K Senthil Kumar takes over Sugarcane Industries, and Pankaj Kumar steps in at Rural Development.
There are new faces leading Agriculture (Narmdeshwar Lal) and Urban Development (Vinay Kumar) too.
Plus, fresh commissioners have been appointed for Munger (Prem Singh Meena), Saran (Manish Kumar), and Tirhut (Girivar Dayal Singh) divisions.