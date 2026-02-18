Bihar IAS officer's chartered jet trip raises questions
India
A Bihar IAS officer and his family took a chartered Dassault Falcon 2000 from Delhi to Patna last June, which industry estimates say could cost upwards of ₹20 lakh for the round trip.
The trip only came to light eight months later, with lawmakers questioning how someone with modest declared assets could afford such a luxury—and who actually paid for it.
Government response sidesteps key issues
The government's response focused on the officer's Dalit identity instead of explaining the funding, leaving big questions about transparency.
For young people watching public officials, this lack of clarity and accountability feels frustrating—especially in a state like Bihar where trust in leadership really matters.