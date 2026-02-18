Bihar IAS officer's chartered jet trip raises questions India Feb 18, 2026

A Bihar IAS officer and his family took a chartered Dassault Falcon 2000 from Delhi to Patna last June, which industry estimates say could cost upwards of ₹20 lakh for the round trip.

The trip only came to light eight months later, with lawmakers questioning how someone with modest declared assets could afford such a luxury—and who actually paid for it.