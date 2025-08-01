Next Article
Bihar job aspirants detained for demanding 90% local reservation
On Friday, Patna saw police detain a group of young job aspirants demanding that 90% of government jobs go to locals.
Led by student leader Dilip Kumar, the protest briefly blocked traffic near Gandhi Maidan before police stepped in.
The protesters were released soon after, but their call for more opportunities for Bihar's youth is still echoing.
Bihar government's stand on reservations
Despite growing pressure from job seekers, the Bihar government isn't budging on a domicile-based reservation, saying it would violate the Constitution.
However, they recently decided that the existing 35% reservation for women in state jobs will only apply to permanent residents—showing they're trying to balance local demands with legal limits.