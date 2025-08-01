India's 2025-26 budget: Research gets whopping 57% boost

State governments aren't sitting this out—they invested a combined ₹8,476 crore in research in FY23. Uttar Pradesh led the pack with over ₹1,000 crore. Despite these efforts, though, R&D spending as a percent of GDP dipped slightly from 0.66% to 0.64%.

Focus on deep tech and private sector innovation

India's putting serious cash into deep tech like AI and robotics—think partnerships with IITs and IISc, plus a dedicated ₹3,660 crore for AI projects.

There's also a fresh ₹20,000 crore set aside to spark private sector innovation and help new ideas take off.