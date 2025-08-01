Nipah virus scare in Kerala: 3 cases confirmed

Nipah usually jumps from fruit bats to humans, often through things like contaminated fruit or sap. It tends to spread among close contacts. Experts from animal health, wildlife, and medicine are on the ground investigating. Genome checks show this year's virus looks a lot like the ones Kerala faced in 2019 and 2021.

What is being done to contain the outbreak

The state is stepping up training for health workers, rolling out more testing kits, and making sure protective gear is available.

There's also a big push to keep everyone informed—both doctors and regular folks—about how Nipah spreads and what symptoms to watch for.

National teams are helping track any outbreaks so they can respond quickly if needed.