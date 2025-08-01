Why Indian Railways hasn't restored senior citizen fare concessions yet India Aug 01, 2025

Indian Railways hasn't brought back fare concessions for senior citizens, which were paused in March 2020 due to COVID-19.

Even though most pandemic restrictions are gone, these discounts remain on hold.

In July 2025, MPs asked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in writing if there were any plans to restore them, but no changes have been announced.