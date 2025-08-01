Why Indian Railways hasn't restored senior citizen fare concessions yet
Indian Railways hasn't brought back fare concessions for senior citizens, which were paused in March 2020 due to COVID-19.
Even though most pandemic restrictions are gone, these discounts remain on hold.
In July 2025, MPs asked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in writing if there were any plans to restore them, but no changes have been announced.
What did Vaishnaw say
Vaishnaw pointed out that Indian Railways gave a huge ₹60,466 crore subsidy on passenger tickets last year—meaning an average 45% discount for all travelers.
While specific discounts for seniors aren't back yet (especially in sleeper and 3 AC classes), concessions are still available for people with disabilities, patients, and students.
The focus now is on keeping fares affordable for everyone.