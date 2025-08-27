Next Article
Bihar man killed by mob over black magic allegations
A shocking incident unfolded in Bihar's Nawada district on Tuesday evening, where a 58-year-old man was killed by a mob after being accused—along with his wife—of practicing black magic.
The attack happened at a birthday party when a broken music system led to wild accusations and violence.
Police later found the man dead and his wife injured.
17 people arrested so far
The couple faced public humiliation—they were forced to drink urine, had their heads partially tonsured, and were garlanded with shoes.
The woman is now admitted for treatment in hospital.
So far, police have arrested 17 people, including several women. Investigations are still on.