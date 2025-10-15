Bihar polls: ₹34cr in cash, liquor, drugs seized India Oct 15, 2025

As Bihar gears up for Assembly elections next month, authorities have already seized nearly ₹34 crore worth of cash, liquor, drugs, and freebies since October 6.

The massive haul highlights efforts to prevent inducement of voters by political parties ahead of polling on November 6 and 11, with results set for November 14.