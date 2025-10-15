Next Article
Bihar polls: ₹34cr in cash, liquor, drugs seized
India
As Bihar gears up for Assembly elections next month, authorities have already seized nearly ₹34 crore worth of cash, liquor, drugs, and freebies since October 6.
The massive haul highlights efforts to prevent inducement of voters by political parties ahead of polling on November 6 and 11, with results set for November 14.
EC deploys teams to monitor illegal activities
To keep the polls fair, the Election Commission has rolled out expenditure observers, flying squads, and surveillance teams to spot any attempts at voter inducement.
They've also launched a special Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) to track and report seizures quickly—while making sure ordinary citizens aren't hassled during the process.