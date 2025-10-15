Durgapur case twist: Police rule out gang-rape, arrest survivor's friend

West Bengal police have ruled out the possibility of gang-rape in the Durgapur medical student assault case. In a new development, the complainant's friend, a 23-year-old classmate of the medical student, has been arrested after discrepancies were found in their statements. On October 10, the woman, a second-year MBBS student from Odisha, and her friend had left the IQ City Medical College when they were accosted by a few people. She was then allegedly taken to a forest and raped.

Statement inconsistencies Friend's role under scanner The survivor initially told a doctor that three people were present and only one had sexually assaulted her. Later, however, she claimed five men gang-raped her. According to the police, security footage showed the survivor returning to campus "calmly" and not seeking help from security personnel. Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissioner Sunil Kumar Choudhary told ANI that the friend's role is under scrutiny, as he was present at the scene of the crime.

Police Role of friend 'beyond doubt' Choudhary also said that the police have found that the survivor was sexually assaulted by one person. "Till now, as per the technical and scientific evidence collected and the statement of the woman, we have found that physical sexual assault has been committed by one accused. The involvement of all five accused is being investigated," he said. "The friend of the woman, who was also present at the place of occurrence... his role is also not beyond doubt," he said.

Suspect arrests Mobile phone snatched by accused recovered Five suspects had earlier been arrested in connection with the case. Their involvement is still being investigated. The survivor's friend, who was detained, was arrested on Tuesday evening. A mobile phone snatched by the accused has been recovered and sent for forensic examination. Clothes worn by some of the accused during the alleged crime have also been seized and are undergoing forensic testing.