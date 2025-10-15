'Visionary...': PM Modi on APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary
On Kalam's birth anniversary today, PM Modi called him a "visionary" who ignited young minds and inspired our nation to dream big.
Modi also said he's committed to building a strong, self-reliant, and compassionate India—just like Kalam envisioned.
From humble beginnings to India's President
Born in Rameswaram in 1931, Kalam went from modest beginnings to becoming one of India's top aerospace scientists.
He played a huge role in developing India's first satellite launch vehicle and iconic missiles like Agni and Prithvi.
As President (2002-2007), he was loved for his down-to-earth style and big dreams for young people.
More than just rockets
Kalam didn't just stick to rockets—he helped create India's first low-cost cardiac stent in the 1990s, making life-saving treatment more accessible.
He also co-designed a rugged tablet for rural healthcare workers, showing he truly cared about using technology to help everyday people.