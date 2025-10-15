Next Article
Delhi: Man accuses wife of burning his daughter with hot iron
India
In Chandni Mahal, Delhi, a father has filed a police complaint against his wife, saying she abused his five-year-old daughter from his first marriage.
The situation came to light when a neighbor heard the child crying and alerted him.
The father rushed home from work in Ghazipur Mandi and found his daughter with serious burns on her legs, which he says were caused by her stepmother.
FIR filed, investigation underway
The little girl told her father her stepmother was behind the injuries. She was taken to Lok Nayak Hospital, where doctors confirmed the burns.
Based on the father's complaint and the medical report, police registered an FIR under Section 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.
The investigation is ongoing.