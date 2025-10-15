Delhi: Man accuses wife of burning his daughter with hot iron India Oct 15, 2025

In Chandni Mahal, Delhi, a father has filed a police complaint against his wife, saying she abused his five-year-old daughter from his first marriage.

The situation came to light when a neighbor heard the child crying and alerted him.

The father rushed home from work in Ghazipur Mandi and found his daughter with serious burns on her legs, which he says were caused by her stepmother.