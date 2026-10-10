Bihar seeks over ₹10,000cr from Centre for flood recovery
Bihar is preparing to place a demand of over ₹10,000 crore before the central government to help recover from massive flood damage.
The state's proposal comes after surveys showed huge losses across farming, roads, and daily life, making quick support a top priority.
Bihar floods affect over 50L people
Since September, floods have impacted more than 50 lakh people in more than 2,000 villages across 15 districts.
Crops worth ₹270 crore were lost on 1.7 lakh hectares of farmland, and rural road repairs alone could cost over ₹3,000 crore.
Over three lakh students had their education disrupted as schools were damaged.
Relief efforts are ongoing: more than 1.2 crore meals have been served at community kitchens and ₹579.23 crore has been transferred as immediate ex-gratia assistance to help affected families get back on their feet.