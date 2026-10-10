Bihar seeks over ₹10,000cr from Centre for flood recovery

Since September, floods have impacted more than 50 lakh people in more than 2,000 villages across 15 districts.

Crops worth ₹270 crore were lost on 1.7 lakh hectares of farmland, and rural road repairs alone could cost over ₹3,000 crore.

Over three lakh students had their education disrupted as schools were damaged.

Relief efforts are ongoing: more than 1.2 crore meals have been served at community kitchens and ₹579.23 crore has been transferred as immediate ex-gratia assistance to help affected families get back on their feet.