Bihar villagers coerce woman into forced marriage
In Supaul, Bihar, villagers attacked a woman and her husband's nephew after accusing them of having an affair.
During the assault, they forced a symbolic marriage by smearing vermilion on the nephew's forehead.
Both were badly injured and had to be treated in Nepal.
The incident was recorded and quickly spread online.
'Pakadwa Vivah' is a troubling local tradition
Police have filed an FIR against eight people—two have been arrested so far, but most suspects escaped before officers arrived.
This case has put a spotlight on "Pakadwa Vivah," a troubling local tradition where people are pressured or even abducted into marriage for social or financial reasons.
The viral video has sparked fresh conversations about ending such practices in Bihar.