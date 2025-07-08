Next Article
Karnataka HC halts chargesheet in Chinnaswamy stampede case
The Karnataka High Court has put a temporary hold on filing chargesheets in the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede case, which involves Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), DNA event management, and others.
This move comes after RCB and the state cricket association challenged the FIRs from the June 4 incident, saying filing chargesheets now could hurt their defense.
Accused have protection from arrest until August 5
The court says investigations can keep going, but no chargesheet can be filed without its approval for now.
The accused also have protection from arrest until at least August 5, when the next hearing is set.
The idea here is to make sure everyone gets a fair shot and that legal steps aren't rushed before checking if those FIRs are actually valid.