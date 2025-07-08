Next Article
Odisha Police detain 448 for document verification
Odisha Police have picked up 448 people suspected of being illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, as part of a major statewide sweep.
The goal? To check who they are and where they're from.
In one case, a family in Paradip admitted to sneaking into India from Bangladesh by crossing a river.
Those detained are being held at 2 locations in Jharsuguda
Right now, those detained are being held at two locations in Jharsuguda for identity checks.
The state has set up a Special Task Force to handle the process and decide on deportation if needed.
This crackdown lines up with national security concerns, especially after recent incidents like the Pahalgam terror attack put undocumented foreigners under extra scrutiny.