Bihar's makhana goes global at Republic Day parade
Bihar, which returned to the Republic Day parade last year, is rolling out a vibrant tableau themed "Makhana: Local se Global ki thali me Superfood" on January 26, 2026.
The display celebrates how local tradition and innovation—especially the hard work of women in Mithilanchal—are putting Bihar's makhana (fox nuts) on the world stage.
It's all about showing pride in homegrown superfoods and connecting with the national spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat."
Why does it matter?
Nearly 90% of India's makhana comes from Bihar, thanks to traditional harvesting and a mostly women-led workforce.
With fresh government support—including a ₹475 crore boost and a new National Makhana Board—farmers are getting help to take this snack global.
After eight years away from Kartavya Path, Bihar's return highlights local stories that are making waves far beyond state borders.