Bishnoi gang member arrested after 7 years: What we know
Delhi Police have arrested Mahfooz, also known as Bobby Kabootar, a major player in the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
He was picked up near the Delhi-Gurugram border on February 18, 2026, after dodging police for seven years.
Kabootar is accused of smuggling foreign weapons to shooters involved in a gun attack outside actor Disha Patani's house in Bareilly.
Kabootar linked to multiple murders
Kabootar is also linked to the murder of the Nadeem Brothers and was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as well as under provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA).
In the Disha Patani case, two shooters were killed by police and three others were arrested earlier.
Right now, investigators are questioning him about who ordered the weapons and his role in other crimes.
Separate reports link him to helping with surveillance before Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder.