Bishnoi gang member arrested after 7 years: What we know

Kabootar linked to multiple murders

Kabootar is also linked to the murder of the Nadeem Brothers and was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as well as under provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA).

In the Disha Patani case, two shooters were killed by police and three others were arrested earlier.

Right now, investigators are questioning him about who ordered the weapons and his role in other crimes.

Separate reports link him to helping with surveillance before Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder.