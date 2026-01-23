BJP MLA Hiran Chatterjee accused of bigamy, domestic violence

What's happening now

Anindita says she found out about the alleged second marriage through social media, which left her and their daughter feeling stressed and humiliated.

Viral photos show Chatterjee and Giri at what looks like a wedding in Varanasi. Police have registered an FIR and started investigating.

Meanwhile, Giri claims she was in a relationship with Chatterjee for five years and said Anindita had been sent a legal divorce notice.

Anindita said Chatterjee had claimed he "had no relationship with Ritika apart from official responsibilities," and attempts to contact the MLA were unsuccessful; the investigation is ongoing.