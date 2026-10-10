BJP MLA Kunwar Sushant Singh accused of torture in Bijnor
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kunwar Sushant Singh from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, is under investigation after being accused of detaining and torturing three men over suspected theft.
The case came to light when Ramu Kashyap's family filed a complaint, saying Singh and his aides were accused of beating Ramu and two others, even hanging them upside down and using electric shocks.
Police probe, protests demand action
Police have launched an inquiry, while public protests are calling for accountability.
Ramu's mother says her son was taken from their home on October 7 by one of Singh's aides and beaten for two days.
Singh denies the allegations, claiming the men had fought among themselves.
The case has sparked public protests demanding the victims' release and action against the accused.