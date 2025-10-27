BJP MP links sanitation workers to terrorism, calls them Bangladeshi
BJP MP and ex-UP police chief Brij Lal accused five sanitation workers in Lucknow of being illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, claiming they were "threats to the nation" with the intention of Ghazwa-e-Hind.
Even after the workers told him they had Aadhaar and NRC documents, Lal dismissed the validity of such documents and linked the group to terrorism, urging UP's Chief Minister to take action.
We have not done anything wrong, say workers
The workers—like Rupachan Ali and Sanwra Begum—firmly denied the claims, saying their legal status is backed by government IDs.
Ali explained he moved from Assam 18 months ago for work; Begum said she's lived in Lucknow for over 20 years.
After Lal's video went viral, they said they felt scared but insisted, "We have not done anything wrong."
Lal has history of controversial statements
This isn't the first time Brij Lal has made headlines for strong statements about migrants and national security.
He often links Muslim communities with crime or terrorism—a pattern that's drawn criticism for fueling communal tensions.