BJP MP links sanitation workers to terrorism, calls them Bangladeshi India Oct 27, 2025

BJP MP and ex-UP police chief Brij Lal accused five sanitation workers in Lucknow of being illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, claiming they were "threats to the nation" with the intention of Ghazwa-e-Hind.

Even after the workers told him they had Aadhaar and NRC documents, Lal dismissed the validity of such documents and linked the group to terrorism, urging UP's Chief Minister to take action.