MP: Dalit man beaten to death over petty dispute
India
On Saturday evening in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, 35-year-old Rudra Pratap Singh Jatav, a Dalit man, was allegedly beaten to death with sticks by five neighbors from the Kaurav family after a long-standing dispute.
An elderly man who tried to step in was also hurt.
Police have registered an FIR and are searching for those involved.
Accused still at large
Jatav died while being taken to a hospital in Gwalior for treatment.
After news of his death spread, anger grew—relatives and villagers damaged the Kaurav family's house and set their car and motorcycle on fire.
Police sent extra forces to calm things down.
The accused—Ranveer, Ashu, Prahlad, Rajeev, and Kunwar Singh Kaurav—are still at large as the investigation continues.