Next Article
Remember viral robbery video? Turns out, it was revenge
India
Remember that viral video from earlier this month showing a supposed robbery on a Salem bridge?
Turns out, it wasn't random crime after all. Police revealed it was actually a planned act of revenge—three guys took away a man's phone, but not for money.
Robbery was actually a prank on a fake account
The so-called victim, who called himself Suresh, was really Brahmanayagam from Chennai. He'd allegedly used a fake Instagram account to harass a minor girl online.
Her friend Ramakrishnan and his crew decided to step in—they grabbed Brahmanayagam's phone to destroy what police say could be harmful content about the girl.
Three people have been arrested as police keep digging into the case.