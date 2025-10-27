Next Article
PM Modi to attend ASEAN-India Summit virtually
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually attend the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit today, hosted by Malaysia as part of the big annual ASEAN gathering in Kuala Lumpur.
The focus this year is all about checking in on India's partnership with ASEAN and looking for ways to make it even stronger.
Jaishankar to represent India at East Asia Summit
Leaders will talk about keeping the region peaceful and stable, which fits right into India's Act East Policy and its vision for the Indo-Pacific.
There's a spotlight on inclusivity too—Timor-Leste is joining as ASEAN's newest member.
Plus, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the East Asia Summit right after, keeping those regional conversations going.