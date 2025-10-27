Stray dog causes 2-hour delay at Mumbai airport India Oct 27, 2025

A stray dog wandered into Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport early Sunday, setting off a two-hour chase by security teams.

The pup was first spotted near the airport wall around 7:50am and was seen close to the runway at least twice, according to some officials, though others denied it reached the runway.

Thankfully, it didn't interrupt any flights. By 9:40am airport staff managed to chase the dog out.