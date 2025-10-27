Stray dog causes 2-hour delay at Mumbai airport
A stray dog wandered into Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport early Sunday, setting off a two-hour chase by security teams.
The pup was first spotted near the airport wall around 7:50am and was seen close to the runway at least twice, according to some officials, though others denied it reached the runway.
Thankfully, it didn't interrupt any flights. By 9:40am airport staff managed to chase the dog out.
Dog slipped in through a cargo gate
Officials said the dog slipped in through a cargo gate near a garbage site that often attracts strays—an issue not unique to Mumbai, with similar incidents happening at Delhi's airport too.
Meanwhile, India's Supreme Court is currently looking into broader concerns about stray dogs and public safety across the country, signaling that airports aren't alone in facing these challenges.