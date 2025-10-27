Next Article
Chhattisgarh: 21 Maoists, including division secretary, surrender to police
On Sunday, 21 Maoists—including a division secretary—surrendered to police in Kanker district, Chhattisgarh.
This move is part of the "Poona Margham: Rehabilitation through Reintegration" program, which aims to end violence and help former cadres rejoin society.
The group included senior leaders and several women who have now chosen peace over armed conflict.
Over 2,200 Maoists have surrendered this year
A total of at least 238 Maoists have surrendered in October 2025 alone, according to official statements.
The surrendered group handed over 18 weapons, including AK-47s and SLRs.
Legal steps for their rehabilitation are underway, with authorities hoping this will further weaken extremist activity and support long-term peace efforts in the region.