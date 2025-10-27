Chhattisgarh: 21 Maoists, including division secretary, surrender to police

Over 2,200 Maoists have surrendered this year

A total of at least 238 Maoists have surrendered in October 2025 alone, according to official statements.

The surrendered group handed over 18 weapons, including AK-47s and SLRs.

Legal steps for their rehabilitation are underway, with authorities hoping this will further weaken extremist activity and support long-term peace efforts in the region.