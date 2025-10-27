Next Article
Cyclone Montha to make landfall in 48 hours
Cyclone Montha is expected to make landfall near Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, on October 28, bringing strong winds up to 110km/h.
Rain has already started in coastal Andhra and Yanam, and heavy downpours are likely in Rayalaseema over the next couple of days.
Fishermen warned, leaves canceled in Odisha
The cyclone could cause flooding, power cuts, and travel disruptions across Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.
Fishermen have been told to avoid the sea from today due to rough waters.
Odisha has canceled official leaves for government employees in Koraput, Ganjam, and Balasore districts as a precaution, with disaster teams gearing up for relief efforts if needed.
Stay updated and look out for local advisories if you're in the region.