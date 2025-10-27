Cyclone Montha to make landfall in 48 hours

Fishermen warned, leaves canceled in Odisha

The cyclone could cause flooding, power cuts, and travel disruptions across Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Fishermen have been told to avoid the sea from today due to rough waters.

Odisha has canceled official leaves for government employees in Koraput, Ganjam, and Balasore districts as a precaution, with disaster teams gearing up for relief efforts if needed.

Stay updated and look out for local advisories if you're in the region.