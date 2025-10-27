Mumbai: 8 members of same family injured in Kandivali fire
A fire broke out early Sunday morning in a 16-storey residential building in Kandivali, Mumbai, leaving eight people from the same family injured.
The blaze started on the second floor, originating from the electrical wiring system, and the presence of wooden furniture intensified the blaze, filling the floor with smoke.
Thankfully, firefighters got things under control within half an hour and managed to rescue everyone trapped inside.
Family members were on 1 floor
All eight injured were members of the Kothari family—ranging from kids as young as three to elders in their sixties.
While three are still being treated in ICU, five have already been discharged from hospital.
The rescue wasn't easy: heavy smoke and a power cut made things tricky for firefighters, but since the fire was on a lower floor, they could reach and evacuate the family safely.