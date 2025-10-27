Next Article
TN withdraws controversial private university bill after protests
Tamil Nadu has pulled back its Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2025, following strong protests from teachers, lawmakers, and civil society.
The bill was supposed to make it easier for private universities to set up by lowering land requirements and letting existing colleges upgrade to universities.
Why the bill was controversial
Many worried the bill would make higher education more expensive and less accessible—especially for students from less privileged backgrounds.
Critics also feared that converting government-aided colleges into private universities could end reservation policies and hurt social justice.
By withdrawing the bill, the state signaled it's listening to concerns about fairness, fees, and equal opportunities in education.