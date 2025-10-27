Over 7,900 schools in India have no students

West Bengal tops the list

West Bengal tops the list with more than 3,800 empty schools (but almost 18,000 teachers still on staff), followed by Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, states like Maharashtra and Haryana report zero cases of empty schools.

To fix things, the Education Ministry suggests merging underused schools to make better use of resources.

Uttar Pradesh is even considering pulling recognition from any school that stays empty for three years in a row.