'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi calls for Vande Mataram celebration
On Sunday's "Mann Ki Baat," PM Narendra Modi called on everyone to mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, India's national song written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and first sung by Rabindranath Tagore back in 1896.
He used the occasion to spotlight some positive changes happening around the country.
Modi's list of positive changes
Modi gave a nod to Gujarat's mangrove revival, Chhattisgarh's Garbage Cafes, and Bengaluru's lake clean-ups.
He also appreciated the BSF and CRPF for choosing Indian dog breeds like Mudhol Hounds for security work.
Plus, he celebrated Koraput coffee and noted how Indian coffee is becoming popular worldwide and loved how creator Yash Salunke is making Sanskrit fun again through social media—think cricket reels with a twist!