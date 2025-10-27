Man killed over alleged affair with married woman India Oct 27, 2025

In Bidar, Karnataka, a 27-year-old man named Vishnu was beaten to death after being accused of having an extramarital relationship with Pooja, a married woman who had recently returned to her family home.

When Vishnu went to visit her on Tuesday, he was confronted by Pooja's father and brother, who allegedly tied him up at the Hanuman temple and assaulted him.

The attack was caught on video and quickly spread online.