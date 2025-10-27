Man killed over alleged affair with married woman
In Bidar, Karnataka, a 27-year-old man named Vishnu was beaten to death after being accused of having an extramarital relationship with Pooja, a married woman who had recently returned to her family home.
When Vishnu went to visit her on Tuesday, he was confronted by Pooja's father and brother, who allegedly tied him up at the Hanuman temple and assaulted him.
The attack was caught on video and quickly spread online.
Case triggers anger, debate about honor-based violence
Vishnu's mother filed a complaint after the assault; police first registered it as assault but upgraded it to murder when Vishnu died from his injuries in hospital.
Both accused have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.
The case has triggered anger locally and renewed conversations about honor-based violence—reminding many that such tragedies still happen in 2025.