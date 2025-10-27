Next Article
Delhi-Gonda bus catches fire on Lucknow-Agra Expressway, all safe
India
Early Sunday morning, a double-decker bus heading from Delhi to Gonda caught fire on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway after a tire burst near Kakori.
Thanks to the fast thinking of the driver and passengers, everyone managed to get out safely before flames took over.
Firefighters and police rushed in and got the blaze under control quickly.
Eyewitnesses described thick smoke filling the air within minutes.
With a recent deadly bus accident in Andhra Pradesh still fresh in mind, officials are now investigating what sparked this expressway fire.