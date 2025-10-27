Bank holidays this week: Check dates, states

Banks in Bihar, Jharkhand , and West Bengal will be shut on October 27 for Chath Puja (Evening Puja), with Bihar and Jharkhand also closed on October 28 for the morning ritual. Gujarat gets a holiday on October 31 for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday. On November 1, banks in Bengaluru and Dehradun will close for Kannada Rajyothsava and Igas-Bagwal.

Online banking will be available

While physical branches might take a break, online banking is still up and running—so you can pay bills or transfer money as usual.

Just remember: cheque clearances and counter services could be delayed until branches reopen.

Banking hours vary by bank and branch, but many operate between 9:30am and 4:30pm.

Sundays plus second and fourth Saturdays are standard holidays.