Bank holidays this week: Check dates, states
Planning a bank visit this week?
Heads up—several regional holidays are coming up in several states for Chath Puja and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday, which means some branches will be closed.
Here's what you need to know so your plans don't get derailed.
Regional holidays in these states
Banks in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal will be shut on October 27 for Chath Puja (Evening Puja), with Bihar and Jharkhand also closed on October 28 for the morning ritual.
Gujarat gets a holiday on October 31 for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday.
On November 1, banks in Bengaluru and Dehradun will close for Kannada Rajyothsava and Igas-Bagwal.
Online banking will be available
While physical branches might take a break, online banking is still up and running—so you can pay bills or transfer money as usual.
Just remember: cheque clearances and counter services could be delayed until branches reopen.
Banking hours vary by bank and branch, but many operate between 9:30am and 4:30pm.
Sundays plus second and fourth Saturdays are standard holidays.