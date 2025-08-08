BJP MPs booked for illegal entry into Jharkhand temple
A group of BJP MPs, including Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari, have been booked for allegedly forcing their way into the inner sanctum of Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand on August 2.
This happened despite a clear ban on VIP entries during Shravan—a month when the temple sees a huge crowd of about 55 lakh devotees.
MPs accused of disrupting religious customs
The MPs are accused of disrupting religious customs and causing panic among worshippers after a scuffle with police inside the temple.
The priest filed a complaint, saying their actions hurt devotees' sentiments and broke important traditions.
Police have registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for unlawful entry, disrupting rituals, and obstructing officials.
An investigation is underway to figure out everyone's role and what consequences might follow.