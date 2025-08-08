BJP MPs booked for illegal entry into Jharkhand temple

MPs accused of disrupting religious customs

The MPs are accused of disrupting religious customs and causing panic among worshippers after a scuffle with police inside the temple.

The priest filed a complaint, saying their actions hurt devotees' sentiments and broke important traditions.

Police have registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for unlawful entry, disrupting rituals, and obstructing officials.

An investigation is underway to figure out everyone's role and what consequences might follow.