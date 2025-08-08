Next Article
Punjab on high alert ahead of I-Day, here's why
With Independence Day around the corner, Punjab is on high alert after police found and defused a bomb linked to pro-Khalistani groups.
Authorities are taking these threats seriously to keep celebrations safe.
Special operation rolled out to ensure smooth celebrations
The state has rolled out a special operation—think extra patrols, late-night checks, and tighter security at all railway stations.
Plus, new anti-drone tech is being deployed to stop smuggling and cross-border trouble.
All this aims to make sure everyone can celebrate August 15 without worry.