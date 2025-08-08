Next Article
Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Raksha Bandhan
Headed out for Raksha Bandhan plans this weekend?
Delhi Traffic Police is expecting major jams on routes like NH-44 and the Singhu border, especially with everyone traveling for family gatherings.
They're urging people to plan ahead and consider alternate routes to skip the worst of the congestion.
Tips for smoother ride
If you want a smoother ride, try using the Delhi Metro for city travel and avoid driving during peak hours (10am-2pm and 5pm-9pm).
If you're heading north, steer clear of NH-44 and Singhu border.
Keeping your car fueled up and checking live traffic updates can also help make your festive travel a lot less stressful.