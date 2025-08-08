Next Article
Families of victims in 2025 Air India crash seek answers
After the tragic Air India crash on June 12, 2025, that took 260 lives (241 on board and 19 on the ground), families are urging authorities to release the plane's voice and data recorders.
They believe these black boxes could finally reveal what really caused the Boeing 787 to go down just after takeoff from Ahmedabad.
Families may sue Air India, Boeing
With investigators saying fuel supply was cut off but no clear cause yet, families are growing frustrated by the lack of answers.
Sixty families, represented by lawyers Imtiaz Ali Sayed and Mike Andrews, are now considering lawsuits against Air India and Boeing—possibly even in US courts—to push for transparency and better aviation safety.