Next Article
Severed human arm found in Coimbatore, dog seen carrying it
A severed human arm was discovered on Thursday inside a private company's compound in Kallapalayam, near Sulur, Coimbatore.
The manager spotted the limb and quickly called the police, who have now started a criminal investigation to figure out what happened.
Police are looking for clues
Police sent the arm for forensic and DNA tests to try to identify the victim and see if this links to any crime.
CCTV footage showed a street dog carrying the arm from about 800 meters away, possibly from a dumping ground or burial site nearby.
Right now, there are no suspects or arrests—police are still searching for clues.