Mumbai: 7 unnatural deaths per day on suburban rail network
Over the past three years, Mumbai's suburban rail network has seen more than 7,400 unnatural deaths—averaging about seven lives lost every single day.
Most of these tragedies happened between stations or on platforms, with causes like falls, trespassing, and accidents involving poles.
What is being done to prevent deaths
To help keep commuters safe, Indian Railways has rolled out AC local trains with automatic doors that only open at stations (so no more risky door-hanging).
They're also investing in hundreds of new train cars and running safety campaigns across social media and stations.
Mumbai accounts for about 60% of these incidents, so the push for better awareness—and stricter action against unsafe riding—is stronger than ever.