SC halts UP's Banke Bihari temple takeover, restores Goswami rights
The Supreme Court has put a stop to the Uttar Pradesh government's plan to shift control of Vrindavan's famous Banke Bihari Temple to a state-run trust.
The court also rolled back an earlier order that let the government use temple funds for a big redevelopment project.
For now, an interim committee—led by a retired judge and including both officials and members of the temple's traditional Goswami community—will handle day-to-day management.
SC's ruling shows it cares about community rights
This move is a big deal for those who care about religious traditions and community rights.
The Goswami community, who've managed the temple for generations, were worried about losing their say and seeing temple money used without their approval.
With this ruling, the Supreme Court is making sure the temple keeps its independence while legal questions get sorted out—and it's sending a message about respecting faith communities' rights under India's Constitution.