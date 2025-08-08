Assam government evicts 146 families from Doyang Reserve Forest

More evictions to take place

The drive isn't over—more areas in Uriamghat and Negheribil will be cleared starting August 16.

Locals have until August 14 to prove they own their land, or they'll have to leave too.

Since 2021, these eviction drives have displaced over 50,000 people, mostly Bengali-speaking Muslims.

The government says it's working to protect forests, and a plantation drive kicks off in Uriamghat on August 9.