Assam government evicts 146 families from Doyang Reserve Forest
On August 8, 2025, the Assam government cleared out 146 families from 132 acres of forest land in Golaghat district as part of its push to reclaim the Doyang Reserve Forest.
The eviction happened near the Assam-Nagaland border, with help from Nagaland officials and after giving legal notice.
More evictions to take place
The drive isn't over—more areas in Uriamghat and Negheribil will be cleared starting August 16.
Locals have until August 14 to prove they own their land, or they'll have to leave too.
Since 2021, these eviction drives have displaced over 50,000 people, mostly Bengali-speaking Muslims.
The government says it's working to protect forests, and a plantation drive kicks off in Uriamghat on August 9.